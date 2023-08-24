Driver cited after hitting Rigby pedestrian - East Idaho News

UPDATE

A 21-year-old man was cited for inattentive driving after hitting a pedestrian in Rigby Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on State and Main Street, according to a news release from the Rigby Police Department.

The man, whose named was not released, was reportedly headed west on Main in a 2019 Subaru. He failed to yield to pedestrians in the cross walk as he was making a left turn onto State Street.

A 60-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were walking across the street at the time, but only the 60-year-old was hit. The victim’s name and condition were not specified, but Rigby PD reports he was treated at the scene and taken in an ambulance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Central Fire District in Jefferson County, along with the Rigby Quick Response Unit and Idaho Falls Ambulance assisted Rigby police officers in the response.

PREVIOUS STORY

RIGBY – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Rigby.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State and Main Street, according to Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer.

Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com a driver failed to yield to a traffic signal and hit a 60-year-old man using the crosswalk. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken by ambulance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

As of 7:45 p.m., Rigby police officers and an ambulance with Central Fire District in Jefferson County were parked in front of Slade Roofing at 100 South State Street talking to those involved.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information as it becomes available.