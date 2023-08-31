Eastern Idaho State Fair returns for 2023 - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair will be returning in September, and fair officials say it’s one people won’t want to miss.

Just like every year, the fair will be held on the fairground in Blackfoot. It will last from Friday through Sept. 9.

“Every year, the fair is that one thing that everybody looks forward to at the end of summer,” said Brandon Bird, manager of the fair.

East Idaho News will be back for a series called Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, which will be released every day through the duration of the fair. The news team will be trying a variety of food from vendors for this delicious feature.

The fair has a wide array of fun and excitement for people of all ages who attend.

Last year, the fair had a mime stroll the fairgrounds, who Bird described as “incredibly fun and funny,” and he’ll be returning this year. There will also be the Access Stunt Show, which Bird said will be “action-packed from start to finish.”

“We have so much tradition here over the last 121 years that people can expect to come and see the same things that they love and enjoy with some new twists,” Bird said.

Some performers will take the stage at the fair for the first time. One of these groups is Twinkle Time, a kid-friendly singing and dancing group. Another is Powerhouse, a stomping, clogging dancing group.

“We’ve got some great bands and entertainers on those stages along with some local acts (that) people can expect to (see),” Bird said.

In addition to local entertainers, fairgoers will also be able to see Jim Gaffigan and Walker Hayes perform on Sept. 7 and 8, respectively.

People in attendance can also expect to find a huge variety of foods from local vendors for people of all different tastebuds. The Best Fair Food competition will take place on Thursday, and the winner will be announced later in the day.

Bird said that the average fairgoer spends four hours on the fairgrounds, so “plan plenty of time if you’re a newbie to the fair because there’s a lot to see and do.”

To plan your trip to the fair, see its website.