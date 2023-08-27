Heavy hailstorm moves through Island Park Sunday afternoon - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Island Park residents were surprised with a heavy hailstorm Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello predicted a strong thunderstorm would impact northeastern Fremont County, but the storm hit a little harder than predicted.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the NWS told residents of eastern Idaho to “look for another active day of weather today.” A little after 3 p.m., it issued a special weather statement.

“Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Macks Inn, 11 miles south of Henrys Lake, moving southeast at 30 mph,” officials said, explaining the storm could intensify.

And it did.

“We have never seen anything like it up here,” Island Park resident Tracee Hayward told EastIdahoNews.com. “It lasted a good 15 minutes!”

Courtesy Tracee Hayward

Meteorologist Kevin Smith said there haven’t been been any reports of damage, but they’ve received numerous reports, photos and videos of hail across the Island Park area.

“The storm responsible for the hail has weakened and moved east,” Smith said. “Although additional storms are moving into the Island Park area with moderate to heavy downpours and lightning.”

If you see hail, wind damage or flooding, call the NWS at (208) 233-0834. You can also send a message through email or social media.

Watch video of the hail storm in the player above.