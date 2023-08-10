Idaho Falls' first pediatric gastroenterology clinic opens - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Community Hospital has announced the opening of its newest partner clinic, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Idaho. As the first full-time pediatric gastroenterology clinic based in Idaho Falls, it will provide specialty care for children with digestive health issues.

Until now, families have had to travel out of the area if their child needed treatment, in most cases.

From abdominal pain, acid reflux and constipation to chronic illnesses such as Celiac Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, the clinic will be equipped to diagnose and treat a wide range of issues.

Dr. Steven Colson, a board-certified pediatric gastroenterologist, will be heading up the clinic. He has 15 years of experience treating children. He comes to Idaho Falls from Portland, Oregon, where he worked at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel.

“Many families in our community have had to travel hours away to seek treatment when their children are facing a gastrointestinal issue,” said Dr. Colson in the news release. “Families across our region deserve to have treatment options closer to home, which is a huge part of why I am so excited to be able to serve families in Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities.”

Dr. Colson is known for building a strong rapport with the families of kids he treats, and was recognized in Oregon multiple times as a top pediatric gastroenterologist.

“It can be scary for parents when their child isn’t feeling well. I try to help eliminate that fear by educating families and keeping them involved every step of the way, from diagnosis to treatment and through recovery,” said Dr. Colson. “When I’m caring for patients, it is very important to me to take a family-centric approach. I want to work with families to develop treatment plans that make the most sense for their child’s unique situation.”

Dr. Steven Colson | Courtesy of Pediatric Gastroenterology of Idaho