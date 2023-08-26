Idaho Falls thrift store liquidating inventory Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — First Street Thrift Shop has been purchased and the stock is being liquidated, says new owner Myles Van Leuven. He is inviting the public to help him clear the space on Saturday.

“It’s a total liquidation sale,” Van Leuven tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Grab everything you want and name your price.”

Van Leuven purchased the building this week. The space will be turned into a different business, he says. So everything in the store is for sale including plates, cups, blankets and “all sorts of odds and ends.”

“There’s tons of great clothes,” Van Leuven notes.

The liquidation is Saturday only. The store at 200 East 1st Street in Idaho Falls will be open until 6 p.m.