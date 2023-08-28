I’m afraid to throw up and haven’t in years. Is that bad? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you’ve always wanted answered? The doctors at Madison Health are here to help! Email your ‘Ask the Doctor’ questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

QUESTION: I’m afraid to throw up and haven’t in years. Is that bad?

ANSWER: Emetophobia is a condition in which a person has an extreme fear of vomiting, or of seeing someone else vomit. People suffering from this malady can actually suffer panic attacks when they feel that vomiting is imminent, and they sometimes take great measures to avoid it. The anxiety and distress that accompany emetophobia can be destructive, and can cause other complications, both physical and mental.

While it’s normal to have a bit of trepidation and dread surrounding the concept of throwing up, the extreme fear and anxiety associated with emetophobia are not normal and should be treated by a mental health professional. There’s nothing inherently healthy or beneficial about throwing up per se, however, and going for years without vomiting is both very normal and not a cause for concern.

When the body needs to rapidly expel something you’ve ingested, vomiting is a natural response, but if you’re careful about what you take into your body and if you’re able to avoid stomach illnesses over an extended period of time, you may avoid throwing up for years, without negative consequences.