Local mom needs community's help to provide back-to-school outfits for kids - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local mom’s popular service project dedicated to providing students with a back-to-school outfit is returning for its fourth year.

Project Fresh New Feeling was created by Idaho Falls mom Marissa Williams and is run by volunteers. Williams goal is to help local students ages 4 to 17 have a “fresh new feeling” on the first day of a new school year.

Last year, over 300 students were nominated but due to a lack of donations, not every student received an outfit.

“I felt horrible because I wanted to help them all,” Williams said. “We only had about $3,000 in cash donations which was way less than what we had gotten in previous years. We needed about $20,000 to do all of those kids.”

Williams decided this year she would try to help a “new batch of people.” She asks that people who’ve received clothing in the past two years don’t apply again until next year.

Another change she’s implemented is instead of going in order of nominations submitted like in previous years, she will do a random drawing to choose who receives clothing.

“I never anticipated it getting this big but it definitely shows to me there is a need for this,” Williams explained. “It’s something that means a lot to parents and kids, and means a lot to people to have the ability to give back to the community.”

The items students will receive this year also changed. In years past, students would receive two brand-new outfits, underwear, socks and shoes. This year, students will be gifted one shirt, one pair of pants and shoes.

“I decided to simplify it and take it down to one outfit so we could get as many kids a new outfit as possible,” she mentioned. “I’m hoping really hard this year that everybody who gets nominated can get one outfit.”

Williams believes this project is one way for community members to help families who are struggling at this time of year.

“People think of others a lot at the holidays but … coming up with a way to serve those around us at all times of the year is definitely important for the community and it is good for yourself,” Williams said.

People can participate in the project in three ways:

Click here to nominate a local child in need, ages 4-17.

Send monetary donations via Venmo that will help pay for students’ outfits by clicking here.

To sponsor a child and view the details on the requirements of being a sponsor, click here.

To be a “shopper” and help buy items that will be gifted to students, contact Williams on the Facebook page.

The deadline to submit nominations is Aug. 5 and sponsor shopping must be completed by Aug. 10.