Local woman opens women's clothing store in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Growing up in Pocatello, Lindsay Heyneman recognized the area lacked stores specializing in womens’ apparel.

So, after years of waiting for that need to be filled, she has decided to fill it herself with Lettie Boutique — which celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

“What is here is really great — there are a few great options,” Heyneman told EastIdahoNews.com. … “We have some great home decor stores that have, like, a small clothing section. But as far as an independent women’s clothing boutique, to my knowledge, we don’t have one in Pocatello — until now.”

But, as Heyneman explained, her business is not new. Lettie Boutique started in her freshman dorm room at Utah State University. After 10 years, and a few stops in other states, Heyneman has returned home and invested in a brick and mortar.

Lettie Boutique | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.comm

At Saturday’s grand opening, Heyneman said she was thrilled to see women and girls of all ages — from mothers with teenage daughter to grandmothers and even great-grandmothers — find things that allowed them to leave the store with a smile. Heyneman said her goal is to have every customer leave feeling loved.

In addition to clothing, which includes plus-sized options, Lettie Boutique carries a selection of gift sets and home products — “some things that anybody could love,” Heyneman said.

She is perhaps most excited about the space itself.

“The biggest thing that we’re trying to create here is community — that’s so important to us,” Heyneman said. “We’re so excited to have a physical space. We can host girls nights here and after-hours parties with our customers.”

Lettie Boutique is located at 443 East Chubbuck Road, Suite B. It is open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information or to see what is available at the store, visit the store’s website — here — or Facebook page — here.