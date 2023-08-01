Lori Vallow Daybell now in custody at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Lori Vallow Daybell is now in custody at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center, where she will begin serving multiple life sentences.

She was booked into the maximum security prison Tuesday morning. She had been in custody at the Madison County Jail since her arrest in March 2020.

Vallow Daybell will spend the rest of her life behind bars with no possibility of parole after being convicted of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife. During a hearing Monday, District Judge Steven Boyce ordered Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other.

Vallow Daybell also faces two other cases in Arizona — one on a charge of conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and one of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband. Charles Vallow was shot and killed in 2019, but her niece’s ex survived an attempt later that year.

Lori’s husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges. His trial is set to begin on April 1, 2024 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.