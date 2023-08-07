Ludacris to perform at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Multi-talented recording artist, actor, businessman and philanthropist Ludacris, with DJ Infamous, will perform in Idaho Falls for one night only at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center on Monday, Sept. 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the fan-favorite role of “Tej” in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, where he was introduced for the first time in 2003 in ‘2 Fast 2 Furious.’ He recently reprised his role of “Tej” for the seventh time in Fast X.

As a father of four girls, his latest ventures fittingly include launching his educational platform devoted to the enrichment of children called “KidNation.” In addition, Bridges created the animated series KARMA’S WORLD which launched in the Top 10 in 42 countries on Netflix, received two NAACP Award nominations and is already on its fourth season. The series for children ages 6-9 is a coming-of-age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world — originally inspired by Chris’s oldest daughter Karma and based on the interactive educational website of the same name created by Karma’s World Entertainment in 2009.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased here.