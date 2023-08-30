Marsh Valley School District passes supplemental levy of $2.2 million - East Idaho News

ARIMO — Voters passed a $2.2 million supplemental levy in Marsh Valley School District 21 on Tuesday, Aug 29.

The results came down to 83 votes, with 400 in favor and 317 against the measure, which needed a simply majority to pass. The voter turnout for the election was 17.43%.

The supplemental levy will be gathered from taxpayers over the course of two years, split in half in the amount of $1.1 million each year. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is a tax of $49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

The money raised from the levy is set to be spread out across district needs.

In the levy proposal, $582,000 is set to be allocated to teacher salaries, $200,000 to curriculum, $100,000 to special populations, $20,000 to arts programs and activities, $42,000 to athletics, $156,000 to facilities. These allocation amounts are for one year of the supplemental levy.