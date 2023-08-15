Megadeth to perform fall concert in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

The platinum-selling heavy metal band Megadeth, with special guest Biohazard, is set to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello on Oct. 3.

Finishing off the 2023 concert season at The Port, Megadeth will dominate the stage with their trademark fierce yet fastidious energy they bring to every live show. The Brooklyn-based hardcore band Biohazard will open for Megadeth as support.

The ultra-popular band has received thirteen Grammy nominations and sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, including the double-platinum Countdown to Extinction album. After experiencing delayed tours resulting from the lead vocalists’ battle with throat cancer and the pandemic, Megadeth is back on tour for their 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

Early ticket sales will be available Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m., to those who sign-up for emails from the venue at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.