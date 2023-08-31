Metaphysical Market to assist people in their spiritual journey - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A market held in the Gate City will offer people a look at the metaphysical world.

The Metaphysical Market of Pocatello will be held at Lookout Point in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and people will be able to get tarot card readings and learn more about crystals, essential oils and spiritual books.

“(It) is a wonderful experience for vendors and readers and healers to come together to share their products and their talents and skills,” said Paula Robinson, organizer of the event. “To assist people on their spiritual journey as well as coming together as a community to support each other.”

Robinson explained that metaphysical refers to things “beyond the third dimension.” Third dimension refers to how people experience the physical world.

“It’s about connecting with the individual’s higher power… whether that be connecting with Mother Earth or the creator or connecting with their spirit guides and angels,” Robinson said. “There’s just so many different ways to connect with that spirit that gives us life that gives us joy and purpose.”

Robinson said she actually wasn’t the one to start the market. It’s been running for three years now and when it began, it was called the Mystic Market.

“We wanted to honor that tradition, but also wanted to open it up to different crafters and different modalities. So we moved it into the metaphysical realm,” Robinson said.

Robinson said everyone who comes to the market can find “some new ideas or things that they may or may not have even known existed before.”

When people enter Lookout Point on Friday, they’ll be greeted by crystal vendors, tarot “or oracle” card readings, crafters and even massage therapists.

For people who find themselves getting hungry while exploring the Metaphysical Market, there will be food vendors including Thanks a Brunch, Sticks and Scones and Joy Juice.

Robinson said if people feel skeptical of the Metaphysical Market, she’s not really trying to change their minds.

“I’m not really in the business of convincing anybody of anything. I think if it’s a path that draws you and you feel interested or guided to come and check it out, then absolutely come and check it out,” Robinson said. “It’s a fun event and there’s a lot of really cool things to buy and to have. The depth of the experiences is just really beautiful and the guidance and the support people get is so much more than just getting to go to a market.”