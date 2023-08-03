Motorcyclist killed after crashing into semi in Jerome - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:46 a.m., on State Highway 25 at milepost 4.7, near the Jerome Airport.

A 1996 Freightliner truck, driven by a 23-year-old male of Buhl, was stopped in the eastbound lanes waiting to make a left turn. A 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle, driven by a 44-year-old male of Filer, was also eastbound on State Highway 25. The Suzuki passed stopped traffic that was behind the Freightliner. The Freightliner began to turn, and the Suzuki struck the truck.

The rider of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck and his passenger, a 19-year-old of Wendell, were both wearing their seatbelts. The occupants of the truck were not transported.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.