Mutt Strut 2023 celebrates rescue animals, first responders in pet and human form - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — This years’ Mutt Strut is dedicated to animals and humans who have responded when crisis strikes. Benefitting Snake River Animal Shelter, the event will be held at Freeman Park on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year, the event was held in the fall and was dubbed the Mutt Strut Halloween Edition.

“This year, we are excited to take advantage of summertime weather with a barbecue and plenty of water and splash opportunities for the pets,” organizers said in a news release. It’s being called Mutt Strut – the “Rescue Me” Edition. Organizers are aiming for a record-breaking year.

Saturday’s theme is celebrating first responders, whether they’re pets or humans.

“I think the beautiful thing about animals is that they bring people together from all sorts of backgrounds,” Nora Peach, development director at Snake River Animal Shelter told EastIdahoNews.

“Whether it’s a soft paw on your face during tough times or the soft kisses of your pet healing our tears during a tragedy, our pets have seen us through both good times and bad,” the news release said. “They have been there for us just like the brave first responders who answer the call to serve their communities, save lives and protect us.”

People who “show up” for animals in need can be anyone from volunteers to shelter employees.

“Our office manager Sally was once a volunteer,” Paech said. She … began volunteering her time. A job came open and management offered it to her. She said yes because she calls the shelter ‘her happy place.'”

The event will feature a barbecue sponsored by Thrivent, a pet fair with vendors, a photo area and stack and water breaks for both humans and pets.

“We have some exciting new businesses joining this year for the Pet Fair,” Paech said.

The newly-founded Barkers Dozen Bakery will be offering wholesome, ethically sourced gourmet dog treats.

Back2Basics Therapy will be demonstrating their pulsed electromagnetic field therapy machine and what it can do for animals. Other businesses at the pet fair will include grooming businesses and Ameripet Hotel, which offers pet boarding.

The Strut will begin near the band shelter at Freeman Park. Participants will take laps and circle back to the band shelter.

Participants get to spend the day running or walking with their pets (costumes for pets and humans are encouraged but not required). This isn’t a race, Paech pointed out. It’s a chance to get together with fellow dog-lovers (and pets) to show support for Idaho Falls’ charitable no-kill rescue.

After the strut, a birthday celebration will take place for Sunny, a lab/pyrenees pup that was born at Snake River Animal Shelter and adopted by one of the employees.

And what does a birthday celebration for a dog entail?

“Singing and howling,” Paech said. “We are so excited to bring this puppy family back together to celebrate their joyous lives.”

Sunny and her siblings will be treated to a birthday party. | Snake River Animal Shelter.

Anyone who wants to participate in the Mutt Strut as a walker/runner can register online here. First responders receive a 50 percent discount by using code HERO2023!

Registration fees are tax-deductible as monetary donations to the 501c3 nonprofit Snake River Animal Shelter and will benefit community-based programs that help feed and care for animals in need and educate people.