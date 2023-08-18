Nails cover I-15, flattening tires and snarling traffic - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Commuters on southbound Interstate 15 had an unpleasant surprise Friday morning between Shelley and Blackfoot.

“We’ve had somebody lose some nails,” Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com.

Crain said officials received a call around 10:15 a.m. saying both lanes were covered in nails. The calls reporting flat tires followed quickly after — two cars, then five, then eight. One witness told EastIdahoNews.com there were about 18 vehicles pulled off to the side of the road with flat tires, but others report 20 and even 30.

Idaho State Police troopers are on site, Crain says. The left lane of southbound I-15 was clear of nails as of 11 a.m., but crews are still working on the right lane. Crain advises drivers avoid the area if possible “for at least the next few hours.”