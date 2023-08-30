New elementary school coming to District 93 after successful bond vote - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville Joint School District 93 will be getting a new elementary school after a successful bond vote on Tuesday night.

Voters passed a $34.5 million bond to build a new elementary school south of Telford Road in Idaho Falls. The bond will also provide funds to repair the roofs of other district schools.

The measure passed with a significant majority with 3,264 people voting in favor of the new school and 1,391 voting against it. That’s over 70% in favor of the bond. It required a 66.6% supermajority vote to pass.

The district had previously tried to pass the same bond in May and failed by about a 1% margin.

This latest election was marked by a great deal more voter involvement. During the May election only 2,818 district patrons voted on the measure. But on Tuesday, a total of 4,655 people came out to vote.

Preliminary plans for the new school call for it to enroll at least 700 students. The goal is to alleviate overcrowding issues at schools like Iona Elementary and Discovery Elementary.

EastIdahoNews.com will have a more in-depth story on the new school proposal on Wednesday.