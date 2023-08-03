New esthetics and cosmetic clinic opens in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

New clinic provides non-surgical cosmetic services for the face, head and neck

From left: Marketing intern Hannah Egbert, clinic manager Makell Adamson and Dr. Bryan Lee make up a portion of the team at Pure Esthetics and Surgical Arts. | Photo on right courtesy Makell Adamson

IDAHO FALLS – Dr. Bryan Lee and his assistant, Makell Adamson, are celebrating the opening of a new facial cosmetic and esthetics clinic.

Pure Esthetics and Surgical Arts had its grand opening at 780 Bridgeport Road inside Snake River Surgical in Idaho Falls. The clinic provides services that expand what’s available at Snake River Surgical.

Lee is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon focusing on reconstructive surgery of the head, neck, face and mouth.

Services at Pure Esthetics include lashes, facials, chemical peels, Botox injections, fillers, microneedling, non-invasive facelifts, laser hair removal and other procedures.

The business opened quietly in June, and Adamson, who serves as the clinic manager, tells EastIdahoNews.com the most popular services so far are Botox injections, waxes and lashes.

Although other clinics in eastern Idaho provide similar services, Adamson says one thing that sets this business apart from others is new FaceTite technology that allows staff to use lasers, rather than surgery, to perform cosmetic procedures.

“He (Lee) basically makes three incisions and uses laser technology to tighten the skin,” Adamson says. “You don’t have the downtime of a typical, full-blown facelift. We will have capabilities to do that on the body as well.”

Makell Adamson, center, with Dr. Bryan Lee to her right, and other members of the cosmetic team during the ribbon-cutting of the clinic on July 26. | Courtesy Makell Adamson

Lee opened Snake River Surgical about five years ago before opening another location in Idaho Falls. Lee was trained in cosmetic surgery, and Adamson says it was always a plan to add an additional clinic providing these kinds of non-surgical procedures.

Adamson has worked for Lee from the beginning and he selected her to manage the estheticians and nurses who will work in this arm of the business.

Adamson speaks highly of the team, saying “they’re very capable and will do a great job.” She says “the possibilities are endless” when it comes to expanding it down the road.

“If it was busy enough, I could see him (adding these services to the Rexburg location or opening another stand-alone clinic in the future),” she says. “We’ve just got to get this up and running and see how it goes.”

Pure Esthetics and Surgical Arts is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with limited availability on Saturday. To schedule a consultation or learn more, call (208) 932-7080. You can also visit the website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

The building at 780 Bridgeport where Pure Esthetics and Surgical Arts is located. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

