Nighttime construction to begin on Yellowstone Ave. in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m., the Idaho Transportation Department will be conducting nighttime work on Yellowstone Avenue in Idaho Falls.

ITD will be milling and paving Yellowstone Highway from Sunnyside Road north to Lomax Street from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., when there is less impact to traffic and property owners.

The project will be complete in 30 days, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Idaho Transportation Department at (208) 745-7781.

To review all construction projects within city of Idaho Falls limits go to the Interactive Construction Map.