Officials release name of woman killed in Bannock County crash - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of a woman who died following a single-vehicle collision Sunday.

Josephine B. Theboy, 31, of Fort Hall was driving on southbound US 91 south of Reservation Road when the crash occurred. She died at the scene.

“My condolences and sympathies to Josephine’s family as they grieve this sudden loss,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

Next of kin has been notified. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.