Out-of-state trio charged in connection with alleged fraud ring in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two men and a woman have been arrested and charged after police say they stole thousands from numerous Idaho Central Credit Union branches using stolen bank cards.

Kenneth Hoffner, 60, Jeremy Mclaren-Heron, 25, and Toni Schartow, 53, have each been charged with multiple felonies related to the “fraud ring.”

Schartow, of Tacoma, Washington, has been charged with principal to fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraudulent use of financial account numbers and fraud by misappropriation of personal information.

Hoffner, of Meriden, Connecticut, has been charged with burglary, fraud by misappropriation of personal information and fraudulent use of a stolen bank card.

Mclaren-Heron, of Hartsdale, New York, has been charged with burglary, fraudulent use of a stolen bank card, misappropriation of personal information and possession of a stolen bank card. He is also being held as a fugitive from justice on a warrant out of Colorado.

Arrest

ICCU fraud investigators contacted the Pocatello Police Department around 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 regarding an “ongoing fraud ring” the department was already investigating, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The investigators told detectives that several members of the alleged fraud ring had just attempted fraud at two separate Pocatello branches. The alleged fraudsters were said to be driving a blue Toyota Rav4 with no visible license plates.

Pocatello detectives assembled, waiting for contact from other branches reporting the arrival of the Rav4.

An employee at the credit union’s East Benton Street branch informed the officers that a member of the alleged fraud ring had just left the building after attempting to withdraw $8,000 from an account. The employee said once outside, the man got into the Rav4, which exited the parking lot heading north on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded and found the Rav4 near the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and Oak Street. They pulled the truck over and identified the three occupants of the Rav4 as Hoffner, Mclaren-Heron and Schartow. All three were taken to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning.

Schartow

During her interview, Schartow said she had been approached by Mclaren-Heron in Tacoma, Washington “several weeks ago.” She said he offered her $500 to $1,000 per day, the affidavit says. He then purchased an Uber ride for her Portland. Mclaren-Heron met Schartow in Portland and provided her with fraudulent debit cards for ICCU members and told her to withdraw money from the accounts linked to those cards.

Schartow told detectives she made a withdrawal of $9,500 and cashed a $16,500 money order on the same day. When the trio got to Pocatello, it was Hoffner’s turn to make withdrawals.

Finally, she said a man she only knew as “Celo” sent Hoffner to Boise to meet up with her and Mclaren-Heron.

During a search, Schartow was found in possession of what she allegedly admitted to being fentanyl-laced pills.

Hoffner

During his interview, Hoffner said that a man known as “Celo” flew him from Connecticut to Boise to meet up with the others and commit bank fraud.

According to the affidavit, Hoffner was promised a cut of 10-15% of whatever money the trio was able to acquire through its fraudulent transactions. He said Mclaren-Heron provided him with fake identification information and what to say while speaking with bank tellers.

Officers later found what they described in reports as “a script,” including credit union members’ names, while performing a search of Mclaren-Heron.

Hoffner admitted to entering the East Benton Street branch of ICCU with the intention of using fraudulent information to obtain money.

Mclaren-Heron

During his interview, Mclaren-Heron did not provide officers with much information.

According to the affidavit, he told police he had rented the Rav4 and that he had met up with Hoffner and Schartow “at some point.” However, he said he could not remember any other information.

During a search, officers found Mclaren-Heron in possession of two bank cards that did not belong to him. Additionally, officers found an active arrest warrant for Mclaren-Heron out of Fort Collins, Colorado for fraud charges.

All three were taken to Bannock County Jail, where they were booked and are currently being held.

Though they have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed the crimes. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.