Photo Gallery: Chubbuck Days doesn't disappoint - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck’s biggest community event of the year lived up to expectations. Described as, “a big block party” by Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, it was a day filled with community fun.

“It’s good to have a time where you can just get together, forget all the challenges and just have a good time, and that’s the intent behind Chubbuck Days,” England told EastIdahoNews.com.

There was almost 60 vendors at the festival, all there to offer fun for the community and teach folks about their businesses.

New businesses this year included: Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue, Bankers Life, Dance Factory, Extreme Rush, Modi’s Freeze Dried Treats, Moosen Around Laser and Craft, Wright Physical Therapy, The Physical Therapy Specialists of Idaho, Triton Wellness Solutions & SoftWave Therapy, The Human Bean, Smiley Rileys Gourmet Cookies and Zac Davis Silvercreek Realty Group.

EastIdahoNews.com was also on hand, dropping ping pong balls from the news helicopter. The balls were redeemed for prizes at the EastIdahoNews.com booth. One lucky winner took home a large-screen television.

Watch video of the ball drop in the player above. Pictures of the event are below.

16-year-old Eric from Chubbuck won a huge tv from the ball drop. | EastIdahoNews.com

Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

