Popular motivational speaker to make stop in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Jordan Toma, a motivational speaker who focuses on children with special educational needs, will be making a stop in American Falls.

When Amy Larsen, an American Falls mother who watches Toma’s videos with her children, learned he would be at the Student Leadership Summit in Boise on September 20, she reached out to Toma on Facebook. She was surprised to receive a call from the man himself, expressing willingness to add a stop in American Falls.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the kids of this small rural community,” Larsen told EastIdahoNews.com. “To have someone with the powerful knowledge and presentation that (Toma) has — for them to see someone just like them — is going to be powerful for the kids in American Falls. … He likes to come to these rural communities, because he knows that the kids in these communities aren’t afforded as much as the kids in bigger cities.”

Toma is an author who tours the country doing speaking engagements with the same message delivered through his book, “I’m Just A Kid With An IEP.”

His message, Larsen explained, affects everyone — from the kids on Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) to their teachers and classmates, to other parents and kids.

Courtesy Facebook

IEPs, or individualized education plans, are programs designed specifically for a single student, intended to help them with whatever educational challenges they may have. An IEP is designed by a team made up of the child’s parent or caregiver, the school and school district and any care provider working with the student.

Larsen has a son who, like Toma, struggles with dysgraphia — which is similar to the more-common dyslexia. She also has a daughter who battles with anxiety, another issue Toma broaches in his speeches. Larsen is aware of other students in American Falls with needs similar to her children’s, but acknowledges the possibility that some who would benefit from IEPs are unaware of them.

“People just don’t understand what an IEP is, and it’s hard because there’s no education on how to fight for your kid to get an IEP,” she said.

“These kids that are on IEPs,” she added pausing to battle through tears, “they shouldn’t have to fight. … (Toma) bringing awareness to (IEPs) and putting it out there is what’s going to help other kids understand, and other people understand, what happens to those kids on a daily basis and how they struggle.”

Larsen has also worked out the venue with the school district. Now, she is focused on raising enough money to cover fees related to Toma’s visit — around $9,000 — in order to make the event free of charge.

“I’m a mom on a mission — that’s what my kids call it,” she said.

She has opened an ICCU account for donations. Money can be deposited to the account under the name “Improve Idaho Education” at any ICCU branch. Donations can also be sent via Venmo to Improve Idaho Education @AFopp23.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., September 21, inside the American Falls High School auditorium, located at 2966 South Frontage Road.

If the full fee is not covered through donations and sponsorships, the remaining cost will be covered by admission fees.