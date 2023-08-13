Ross Park Aquatic Complex wraps up 2023 season Saturday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello:

The 2023 season for the Ross Park Aquatic Complex is almost in the books. Sunday, August 20, marks the last day to take a dip in the pools at the facility.

The pool will operate as normal Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20. August 20 will mark the final day of the 2023 season.

“Most of our trained staff will be returning to college, high school or other educational pursuits starting August 21,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. “It is not practical for us to hire and train employees with so little pool-friendly weather remaining.”

So far this year, the Ross Park Aquatic Complex has had an estimated 40,000 visitors, despite the cooler June weather. This season, more than 550 children signed up for morning swim lessons, and the popular Lazy River Resistance Walking was again offered five days and two nights per week.

“Thank you to everyone who’s stopped by and enjoyed a part of their summer with us,” said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. “And if you haven’t yet, you still have a chance.”

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex features a 25-yard by 25-yard main pool, an activity pool and a zero-depth pool with a playground. If you would rather stay out of the water, there is an open deck and grassy areas to sit and relax.