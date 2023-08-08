Shelley man gets rider for trafficking meth - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 49-year-old Shelley man was placed on a rider program after pleading guilty to meth trafficking.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Michael Shane Fox to a minimum of two years and a maximum of nine years in prison.

Watkins retained jurisdiction, meaning Fox will complete a rider treatment program in prison for one year.

Once the program is done, Watkins can decide whether or not to send him back to prison or release him on probation.

Fox was originally charged with felony drug trafficking, methamphetamine or amphetamine, in May 2022.

He pleaded not guilty but later accepted a non-binding plea agreement in which he would plead guilty in exchange for the prosecution agreeing to recommend a minimum of two years and a maximum of nine years in prison.

A non-binding plea agreement means that the judge does not have to abide by the agreements made between the defense and prosecution and can sentence the defendant to whatever they feel is adequate.

Background of the case

On May 13, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer performed a traffic stop near College Street and Northgate Mile after he saw Fox speeding westbound from North Holmes Avenue.

The officer noticed the car had no license plates and the temporary registration sticker was handwritten and expired.

Fox identified himself and told the officer “I’m sorry, man, I was just running a little fast right here.”

Officers say he then admitted to having a suspended driver’s license after being convicted of eluding officers. At the time, he was also on felony probation for eluding, two counts of burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to court documents.

The officer had Fox exit the car and searched him, where he found a bag of methamphetamine in his left front pants pocket.

During a search of the car, the officer also found four smaller bags of methamphetamine between the driver’s seat and center console.

In total, Fox was found with 33 grams of methamphetamine, according to the police report.

Fox told the officer he had accepted one ounce of methamphetamine as payment for a truck, and that he had just picked it up.

He was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a bond of $25,000.