Shorts now allowed at BYU-Idaho as church announces updates to endorsements, Honor Code, dress standards - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced updates Thursday to the student endorsement process, Honor Code and dress and grooming standards at its schools, including Brigham Young University-Idaho.

That means that, after a decades-long ban, shorts and flip-flops will now be allowed at the Rexburg university in a move meant to “simplify and unify” dress and grooming standards across all Latter-day Saint campuses.

“Students on each campus will be allowed to wear shorts, provided those shorts are in keeping with the principles and expectations given,” a news release says. “Previously, dress and grooming expectations varied across CES institutions. The new Dress and Grooming Principles and Expectations identify an important set of foundational principles while retaining a set of common expectations to assist with the application of these principles.”

Although shorts are now allowed, men are still required to be “clean-shaven” (neatly trimmed mustaches are OK), and hair must be “clean, neat, modest, and avoid extremes in styles and colors.” Sloppy, “overly casual,” ragged, or extreme clothing is not acceptable.

Men and women who attend BYU-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii, BYU in Provo, Utah, and Ensign College in Salt Lake City have been required to receive an ecclesiastical endorsement from their bishop. Now, each student will be asked the following 12 questions:

Are you striving to deepen your testimony of God, the Eternal Father; his Son, Jesus Christ; and the Holy Ghost?

Are you striving to deepen your testimony of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ?

Are you striving for moral cleanliness in your thoughts and behavior?

Do you obey the law of chastity?

Do you sustain the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators?

Do you support or promote any teachings, practices, or doctrine contrary to those of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

Do you regularly participate in your church meetings and strive to keep the Sabbath day holy?

Do you strive to be honest in all that you do, including keeping the commitments you have made?

The Church Educational System is supported and funded by the tithes of the Church of Jesus Christ. Are you a full-tithe payer?

Do you obey the Word of Wisdom?

Are you striving to live the teachings of the church and keep the covenants you have made to this point in your life?

Are there serious sins in your life that need to be resolved with priesthood authorities as part of your repentance?

“The Student Ecclesiastical Endorsement has historically emphasized the CES (Church Education System) Honor Code and dress and grooming policies. This change better aligns the topics addressed by Church leaders in their interviews with their core ecclesiastical responsibilities,” the release says. “Thus, as an ecclesiastical interview, it will focus on a student’s efforts to grow spiritually and meet ecclesiastical expectations.”

Leaders say focus groups were conducted at church schools to gather input from students in the development of these changes. The presidents of the universities met and “felt that the new updates would inspire both students and employees.”

“The updates are principle-based, provide consistency across CES institutions,” the release says. “The changes are designed to help students grow closer to Jesus Christ and strengthen the overall student experience.”

Questions have been raised over the years about LGBTQ students and whether dating goes against CES policies. In making the announcement, leaders said there are no changes to LGBTQ policies.

“LGBTQ students are a welcomed and valued part of the campus community and share a common identity with every student as sons and daughters of God,” the release says. “Same-sex romantic behavior has been and continues to be contrary to the principles included in the CES Honor Code. As in years past, each situation will be handled on a case-by-case basis to help each student feel the love of the Savior and to encourage them to live their gospel covenants and university/college commitments.”

The Honor Code has been the same for all church-owned institutions for years but updates emphasize the role of the code in accomplishing the religious mission of church-owned institutions.

“These changes will help everyone associated with CES further embrace the distinct purpose associated with CES institutions of higher education and to more fully accomplish our mission to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the church and their communities,” said Elder Clark Gilbert, the CES commissioner of education. “Our goal is that all students and employees feel the love of the Savior, experience the growth from applying gospel principles, and more fully realize the joy associated with being part of a covenant-keeping community.”

The changes take effect Aug. 30. You can read more about them here.