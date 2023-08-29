St. Luke’s takes new steps to get money owed by Ammon Bundy. Judge considers order - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – After an Ada County jury ordered far-right activist Ammon Bundy and other defendants to pay $52.5 million in damages to St. Luke’s Health System, many wondered whether the hospital would ever see a dime.

But St. Luke’s attorney Erik Stidham said if Bundy refused to comply, St. Luke’s would find more creative ways to obtain the money it is owed for lies it says Bundy told about the hospital and its staff. In August, the hospital filed a new lawsuit accusing him of trying to hide assets.

At a court hearing Monday, a Gem County judge agreed to consider an order to further restrict Bundy’s finances while the lawsuit moves forward.

“We’re asking for a tool that we think will be helpful in our clients getting justice in collection,” Stidham said in court.

Aaron Welling, a close associate of Bundy’s, was the only defendant to appear. Welling, through his corporation White Barn Enterprises, purchased Bundy’s home for $250,000 in December. Land Advisors Organization, a Boise real estate agency, said the home was worth at least $1 million.

Bundy has continued to lease and live in the home.

St. Luke’s alleged that the sale was illegal because it was done for the express purpose of putting an asset beyond the reach of a creditor, which is considered a fraudulent conveyance under the law. If a plaintiff can prove this occurred, a court can void the sale.

Bundy, who was held in contempt of court for failing to appear at hearings related to the defamation lawsuit, did not appear Monday.

“When thieves are determining how to steal from you and they invite you to discuss it with them, it’s probably better not to participate,” Bundy told the Idaho Statesman in a message.

ORDER WOULD RESTRICT BUNDY MONEY

St. Luke’s asked Third District Judge Brent Whiting to issue a preliminary injunction that would restrict the finances of Bundy, his wife Lisa Bundy and his group known as the People’s Rights Network in a number of ways.

They would be prevented from:

Transferring or selling property.

Transferring ownership of entities, including the People’s Rights Network.

Transferring money out of any bank or other institution.

Taking on new financial obligations, such as debt, leases and mortgages.

The order would allow the Bundys to spend up to $5,750 per month on living expenses. It would also allow Bundy to continue paying rent to Welling.

St. Luke’s agreed that the only part of the order that would affect Welling was that he was not allowed to sell or transfer the home in which Bundy was living.

Whiting did not make a decision about whether to issue the proposed order. He did agree to extend a previous temporary restraining order that also restricted Bundy’s finances.

Aaron Welling, a friend of Ammon Bundy, talks with his legal counsel during a break at the Gem County Courthouse. | Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

BUNDY STILL NOT SHOWING UP TO COURT

People’s Rights Network issued an “urgent call to action” to show up at the Gem County Courthouse to support Bundy at Monday’s hearing. About 20 people answered and attended the hearing.

Bundy published a letter on his website Monday morning addressed to Stidham, saying he was not sure what God wanted him to do with this case.

“Do I flee Idaho with nothing, leaving all I have for you to take and then start over somewhere else?” he wrote. “Do I grind through the legal process with no funds to really fight back, allowing you and St Luke’s to look justified in your terrible assault on the rights of parents and freedom of speech, just to have everything taken from me anyway? Do I unite my neighbors, friends and family to physically defend against this terrible assault on liberty and the right to keep the fruits of my labor?”

Bundy was arrested Aug. 11 on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court at a fundraiser for his son’s high school football team, according to previous Statesman reporting. The warrant was issued in Ada County in April after officials say he harassed and intimidated witnesses in the initial St. Luke’s lawsuit, violating court orders, which led to the contempt charge. Bundy bailed out of the Gem County Jail for $10,000.

Bundy is being arraigned for a contempt of court charge at another hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ada County Courthouse.