Teen hospitalized in semi-SUV collision near Arco - East Idaho News

ARCO – A teen was flown to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Arco Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:44 p.m. at Grand Avenue and U.S. Highway 20/26, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

A 27-year-old Idaho Falls man, whose name was not released, was headed north on Grand Avenue in a Volvo tractor-trailer pulling a milk tanker. While turning east onto the highway, ISP reports a teen driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe hit him.

The specific condition of the victims is not clear, but the teen was hospitalized.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked for about five and a half hours.

ISP continues to investigate.