Crews on scene of crash involving SUV and semi in Arco - East Idaho News

ARCO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and semi truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Arco.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the junction of US-26 and US Highway 93.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the semi is a milk transporting truck and the SUV is underneath the tanker portion of the vehicle.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the SUV but multiple bystanders ran to help as Butte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area.

The intersection is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the scene.

