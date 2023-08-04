The future of Highland High School is still being decided - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The future of Highland High School is yet to be decided and the community will be able to weigh in at a public forum.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) has scheduled a public forum on August 8 at the Century High School Auditorium from 6 p.m until 8 p.m.

Courtney Fisher, PCSB spokeswoman, said the public forum would be “an opportunity for community members to come and share their feedback with us and their ideas for moving forward based on the scenarios that… the board is considering.”

On April 21, a fire ripped through Highland’s D-wing, destroying much of it in the blaze. This left the school district with a decision about how best to fix Highland.

RELATED | Highland High School failed its fire inspection before April’s blaze

Back in June, PCSD 25 put out a survey that listed three options people could choose from.

Now, the district is looking at four potential scenarios:

Scenario 1, rebuild Highland on the existing site with enhancements.

Scenario 2, rebuild Highland on the existing site with enhancements, plus an improved gym facility at Century High School.

Scenario 3, build a new high school and repurpose Highland’s existing facility.

Scenario 4, build a new high school, repurpose the existing facility and include an improved gym facility for century.

All four scenarios would have a bond funding them in addition to the district’s insurance money. The amount of each bond in order would be $31 million, $42 million, $104 million and $115 million.

RELATED | The public weighs in and a meeting is scheduled to discuss the future of Highland High School

The insurance investigation is completed, ruled accidental and is a covered loss by the district’s insurance carrier.

People in the community with thoughts on these options will be able to share those with the school district at this upcoming public forum.

While Highland students will return to their building they’ve used year after year this upcoming school year, they’ll also have to attend in buildings they’ve never used before.

PCSD 25 announced they will have temporary facilities in a number of buildings near the school’s campus with transportation provided for students to get there.

The instructional spaces in the school that were not impacted by the flames remain intact and have been cleaned for this year’s use.

The Calvary Chapel Church at 1633 Olympus Drive will host the band, choir, dance and orchestra classes. The vacated Princeton LDS Church Building will be where cheer and wrestling practice and be used for storage. The Idaho State University College of Technology will host the welding class.

In addition, the Bannock County Fairgrounds South Parking Lot will provide a temporary parking solution. Even before the fire, Highland has consistently had a full parking lot year after year.

The renovation of the Highland High School Small Gym is anticipated to be completed in early fall 2023.

The Gateway Learning Center, which has been used by Highland in the past, will host the weight room, some select physical education classes and food service preparation. The school’s Commons area will serve as the breakfast and lunch food service area.

Fisher said immediately after the fire, the community reached out to assist the school and the district in many ways.

Following the fire, Century High School opened its doors to Highland students and helped them finish the year with in-person instruction.

As the district tried to figure out what to do in the next school year, they reached out to property owners around the city, but they also had people reach out to them to offer up building space. She said that some buildings are reducing fees for usage and some are waiving them entirely.

The vacated church on Princeton was even up for sale and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints stopped the sale so Highland could use the building.

“It’s been a high priority for us to welcome staff and learners back to Highland High School and… bring them back home,” Fisher said.

She said the experience with the Highland fire and the COVID-19 pandemic taught the district how critical face-to-face interaction is for students and teachers.

“That’s always been our top priority and I think… the benefits of being together far outweigh that those minor inconveniences,” Fisher said.