This Western Idaho Fair concert had the biggest crowd by a mile. Here are the numbers - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Organizers expected two of the Western Idaho Fair’s four grandstand concerts to generate the most buzz last week.

And, sure enough, those two acts drew the largest crowds at the fair, which ended Sunday at Expo Idaho.

But one stood out from all the others.

Country singer Justin Moore drew about 13,800 concertgoers to his performance Friday on the Idaho Central Credit Union Grandstand stage.

The second biggest night? Rock band Bush with 7,900 fans Thursday.

Despite a weather delay, the Spin Doctors and Smash Mouth wound up luring 7,200 fans Tuesday.

Rapper T.I. attracted the fewest concertgoers — about 6,400 on Wednesday, according to fair organizers. (Based on comments on social media, some folks thought his set should have lasted longer, too.)

Jon Pardi, pictured performing at the fair in 2021, set a crowd record. But it was shattered the next year by Billy Currington. | Tyler Leaman

The average attendance at the grandstand shows was 8,825. That’s down from last year’s nightly average of 9,320. But that number was inflated by country singer Billy Currington’s record-setting draw of 17,800 fans. (Will that ridiculous mark ever get broken? Maybe not.)

As always, grandstand concerts were free with paid fair admission. To estimate attendances, fair employees used clicker counters as Idahoans came and went. Typically at the fair, when a handful of fans leave a full performance, more are allowed to enter.

For historical purposes — and because I’m the only Boise media nerd who tracks this stuff — below are concert numbers from the prior several years. Acts are listed in their order of performance. (And, remember, there were no concerts in 2020 during the pandemic.)

2022

Chris Janson — 5,600

Ja Rule and Ashanti — 8,600

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo — 9,400

Stone Temple Pilots — 5,200

Billy Currington — 17,800

2021

Granger Smith — 6,200

Nelly — 14,800

Chicago — 11,400

Jon Pardi — 17,200

Seether — 13,900

2019

3 Doors Down — 8,600

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — 6,400

Dustin Lynch — 10,200

REO Speedwagon — 14,400

2018

Bret Michaels — 3,900

Styx — 10,700

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias — 12,800

Randy Houser — 9,200

2017

Scott McCreery — 6,100

Huey Lewis and the News — 12,200

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts — 6,700

Trace Adkins — 12,800

2016

Josh Turner — 13,103

Foreigner — 9,234

Sawyer Brown/LoCash — 6,157

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo — 11,582