Unruly tenant arrested after five hour standoff with law enforcement - East Idaho News

SALMON — A standoff between law enforcement and an armed man ended peacefully Thursday thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Salmon Police Department, Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team.

The incident began around 1:10 p.m. when the Salmon Police Department responded to a complaint about a tenant destroying the inside of an apartment he was renting on South St. Charles Street, according to a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived and heard the tenant, 63-year-old Michael Krahn, “manipulate a firearm.” They moved to a safe location and tried to speak with the man.

“Noise coming from the apartment indicated Krahn was destroying property and possibly barricading himself in his apartment. Additional law enforcement utilized Salmon Search and Rescue and Salmon Fire to assisted in securing a perimeter,” the news release says.

Krahn refused to cooperate with law enforcement so the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team was called and an arrest warrant was issued.

“Shortly after Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Teams arrival, they deployed an armored vehicle equipped with several tools which assisted in taking Krahn into custody without further incident,” the release says.

The situation ended around 6:30 p.m. Krahn was booked into the Lemhi County Jail on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm.