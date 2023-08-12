UPDATE: One man killed in accident on US 20 in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

UPDATE

A 22-year-old Rexburg man is dead after the crash that occurred on Highway 20 near Rigby Friday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., the man was driving west on US-20 with a 24-year-old Rigby woman as a passenger in a Nissan, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 19-year-old Washington man, driving a Honda, lost control of his vehicle, police said. He drove through the median and into westbound traffic, hitting the Nissan head-on.

The driver of the Nissan died on the scene, Idaho State Police confirmed. His passenger was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The status of the Honda’s driver is unknown at this time.

Police report that all occupants were wearing their seatbelts. None of their names have been released.

Idaho State Police will continue to investigate this accident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

LATEST UPDATE

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said one of the crashes occurred near mile-marker 320 on US Highway 20.

Anderson confirmed it was a two vehicle crash that ended with one fatality.

Idaho State Police is expected to send out a news release with more information, and we will update as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that crews responded to two different accidents near the Rigby south ramp on US Highway 20.

“There were only minor injuries,” at one accident, public information office Jennifer Fullmer told EastIdahoNews.com. It is unclear if any victims will need to be transported at this time.

There is no update on the second crash yet, although pictures from the scene have confirmed an air ambulance is on the ground. We will update this story as we receive more information.

Courtesy Randy Waters

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIGBY — Emergency crews are on the scene of multiple crashes on US Highway 20 in Rigby that have backed up travel.

In a Facebook post shared around 1 p.m., Central Fire District reported the accidents and asked drivers to use an alternate route.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com ambulances are on the scene and an air ambulance landed on the scene around 1:20 p.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and investigators are working to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.