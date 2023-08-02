Utah mom of baby abused to death faces charge accusing her of remaining silent - East Idaho News

VINEYARD, Utah (KSL.com) — A Vineyard woman who police say did not report her 4-month-old daughter being abused by the girl’s father until the baby suffered fatal injuries is facing a criminal charge accusing her of remaining silent.

Myra Jane Megan, 24, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, in connection with the harm that her daughter, Alexis Menengwa Berry, suffered.

On July 26, Alexzander Sean Berry, 29, of Orem, “violently struck the child’s head against the railing of the child’s crib and against an adjacent wall. The blows to the child’s head resulted in severe skull fractures, traumatic brain injury and ultimately the death of the child,” according to charging documents.

Prosecutors say Megan was in an adjacent room and heard the infant’s screams and “was aware of several prior incidences during which the father committed similar acts of abuse upon the child, including ‘punching’ the baby,” but did not report the abuse, the charges state.

She “admitted to investigators that she ‘failed her daughter and should have done more to protect her,'” according to the charges.

Berry was booked into the Utah County Jail on Thursday for investigation of child abuse homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse. Formal charges against him were pending as of Tuesday.