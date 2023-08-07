Why do I get pimples in my ears and on my back? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you’ve always wanted answered? The doctors at Madison Health are here to help! Email your ‘Ask the Doctor’ questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

QUESTION: Why do I get pimples in my ears and on my back?

ANSWER: Pimples can show up almost anywhere. All they require is skin cells, hair cells, and oil-producing glands, which you’ve got pretty much everywhere on your body. When one of your pores gets clogged (typically by a buildup of dead skin cells), a naturally-occurring oil, called sebum, starts to accumulate inside the pore, like a magma buildup behind the plug of a volcanic crater. Bacteria can become infected in your pores as well, and dirt can get in them.

Pimples in your ears or on your back can be caused by a wide variety of things, including dirt and dust in your environment, sharing earbuds with someone else, using dirty earbuds, putting things in your ear (even your own finger), your personal stress level, piercings, hats, reactions to beauty products like makeup, and hormonal imbalances.

It’s best not to pop pimples in your ears or on your back. Rather, use a hot compress to reduce inflammation and bring the pus to the surface. There are over-the-counter acne-treating medications that can help, and in a more severe case, you can visit your primary care physician for prescription medications and creams.