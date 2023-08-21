Why is your funny bone called your funny bone? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you’ve always wanted answered? The doctors at Madison Health are here to help! Email your ‘Ask the Doctor’ questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

QUESTION: Why is your funny bone called your funny bone?

ANSWER: When you accidentally bump the inside of your elbow in just the right way, your arm gets a tingly, prickly feeling, which soon goes away. The term “funny bone” refers to this feeling, and was coined in part because of the involvement of your long arm bone, called the “humerus.” In truth, however, bones themselves don’t contain nerves capable of feeling sensations, so the humerus bone, by itself, is not the source of the tingly feeling you get.

Rather, there’s a nerve, called the ulnar nerve, which bumps up against the humerus and causes the feeling. This nerve starts at your elbow and goes all the way up your arm, to your shoulder. That’s why, when you bump your so-called funny bone (which actually isn’t a bone at all, but a nerve, as explained above), the feeling can shoot up and down your arm.