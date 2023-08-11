Woman falls to her death in Grand Teton National Park - East Idaho News

MOOSE, Wyoming — A California woman fell to her death while hiking in Grand Teton National Park Friday morning.

Joy Cho of Simi Valley was hiking with seven other people before dawn when she fell off the west side of Teewinot, according to a news release from the park. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cho’s body was transported via short-haul helicopter and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. Officials say her hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and taken back to their vehicles at the trailhead.

“Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to the Cho family and friends,” the release says.