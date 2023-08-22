You have to see this! Car slams into beauty salon feet away from man sitting on couch - East Idaho News

RUNAWAY CAR — An Arizona beauty salon recently made headlines after its surveillance cameras caught heart-pounding footage of a car crashing into its lobby.

The accident happened Aug. 19, 2023, in Chandler, Arizona. The Chandler Police Department said an older woman was driving in the parking lot when she lost control and crashed into the Belle Vie Salon Studios.

Ashley Upton, a tenant who owns Aurum Men’s Salon, was cutting a client’s hair when one of her unit’s walls suddenly caved in after the impact. In the video, Upton and her client appear shocked and confused as they ask each other if they are okay.

“Hearing that loud noise, you don’t know where it’s coming from,” Upton told Arizona’s Family.

Another angle of the surveillance video shows a man sitting on a couch only feet away from where the car landed inside the building. The man looked up from his phone in time to see the car hauling towards the same room he was sitting in.

“I can’t even imagine the fear that was going on in their minds at that moment,” Upton mentioned.

Miraculously, the driver only received a minor leg injury and nobody else was injured.