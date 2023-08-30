You have to see this! FedEx driver kills rattlesnake on customer's porch - East Idaho News

SNAKE SLAYER — A FedEx driver has gone viral after going above and beyond his delivery package duties when he spotted a rattlesnake on a customer’s porch.

The New York Post shared doorbell camera footage last week of an “anaconda-sized” prairie rattlesnake — a venomous species that can grow to five feet long — slithering around a family’s front porch steps in Nebraska.

The snake showed up 20 minutes after the family’s 12-year-old child left through the front door. The snake made its way to the corner of the porch and curled up only two minutes before FedEx courier Matt Govier arrived.

Govier is seen setting the package at the door before looking over and realizing a snake is lurking in the corner. He knew he couldn’t leave the dangerous snake on the porch.

“I knew they had a garage so I figured they probably had tools I could go grab,” Govier explained.

The driver found a rake and shovel, and took care of the snake. He even cleaned up the mess and disposed of the body.

“I had some garbage bags in the truck and I was like, ‘Well, I’ll throw him in there then I’ll decide what to do with him later,” he said.

Govier texted the homeowner about the incident and said, “I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him. … Sorry about the blood.”