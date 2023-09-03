'100 Deadliest Days' is living up to its name - almost 100 fatalities so far - East Idaho News

BOISE — Labor Day marks the end of the 100 Deadliest Days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. This summer has been especially deadly, officials say.

“This year to date, 164 people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads,” the Office of Highway Safety said in a news release Friday. “Eighty-nine of those fatalities happened during the 100 Deadliest Days.”

Last year at this time, there were 133 fatalities on Idaho roads.

“It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving, aggressive driving and distracted driving,” explained Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton. “We can help to keep ourselves and others safe by driving engaged, putting down the distractions, driving sober and always wearing our seatbelts.”

As Idaho approaches the end of the 100 Deadliest Days, remember to include a sober ride home in your Labor Day plans. Law enforcement will be conducting “enhanced DUI patrols” over the weekend, according to the news release.

“Expect to see more officers on the roads to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm,” authorities said.

According to data gathered by the Office of Highway Safety, 110 people were killed as a result of impaired driving crashes last year. That represents more than half of all fatalities in 2022.

“As law enforcement professionals, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. The act of impaired driving not only defies the principles we uphold but also endangers the lives we’ve sworn to protect,” said Colonel Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police. “This Labor Day weekend, let us all unite in our commitment to safety by making responsible choices. Through intensified patrol and advanced expertise, we are committed to creating an environment free from the dangers of impaired driving.”