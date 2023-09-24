2023 Distinguished Under 40 recipients announced - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s recipients of its Distinguished Under 40 Awards in a news release this week. An official awards ceremony is scheduled for the end of October. Recipients are:

Annika Frandsen with the Ice Palace

Ashley Webb with Black Brick Co.

Braden Jenkins with The Ridge

Brock Pence with Idaho Central Credit Union

David Pace with the Post Register

Gray Augustus with Teton Toyota

Jessica Livesay with the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho

Joe Anderson with Teton Toyota

Kelsey Salsbery with Mountain America Center

Michael Kirkham with the City of Idaho Falls

Pam Gorman with Phoenix Quick Response Force (QRF)

Steve Foster with Frontier Credit Union

“The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber is dedicated to supporting and nurturing young talent, and the Distinguished Under 40 Awards underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of business leaders,” the news release stated.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Oct. 27 at the Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here. Businesses and organizations interested in showing their support can explore various sponsorship opportunities here.