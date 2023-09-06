Archery hunters in Island Park shoot and kill grizzly bear in self-defense - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Two men shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense while hunting west of Island Park Reservoir Friday.

The archery hunters were moving through thick brush hunting elk when an adult male grizzly charged toward them from a short distance away, according to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. Both hunters were able to discharge their sidearms, killing the bear before it got to them.

“The hunters immediately called into the Fremont County dispatch to report the incident. Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and conducted a thorough investigation. It was determined that the hunters acted in self-defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance,” the release said.

Grizzly bears, which are protected under state and federal law, are common in and around the Island Park area. Fish and Game officials remind hunters to: