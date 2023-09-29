Arco man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General.

ARCO — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Arco man on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Theodore S. Morin, 29, was booked into the Butte County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

“Our ICAC unit continues to show their commitment to their work and to the children of Idaho. Every day they deal with the worst of humanity, but with every arrest our children become safer. I am proud of the men and women in our ICAC unit and grateful for their continued service to our state,” Attorney General Labrador said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website.