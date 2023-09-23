Idaho Falls teen found - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Brekyn has been found and is safe, according to Barnes.

They are grateful to police and the community for their assistance.

Original story

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls teen has been missing since Friday afternoon, and authorities are searching for him.

Thirteen-year-old Brekyn Stultz was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home on Fanning Avenue. His mom, Camille Barnes, tells EastIdahoNews.com Brekyn was going to his friend’s house and his dad was supposed to pick him up around 5:15 p.m. Brekyn reportedly visited a different friend than the one he said, and his friend doesn’t know where he went.

Barnes says something similar happened about six months ago, but Brekyn was found about two hours later.

Brekyn has ADHD and a condition called Disruptive Mood Disregulation disorder, which Barnes says is similar to Bipolar disorder. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of his disappearance, and was carrying a long board. He is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds with brown eyes and bleached blonde hair.

Barnes and Brekyn’s dad, Bryce Cook, are concerned for their son’s wellbeing and they’re asking the community to be on the lookout for him.

Lt. Bob Lasher with the Idaho Falls Police Department confirms an active search is underway. As of 2:25 p.m., Barnes says officers have found his long board.

If you see Brekyn or know where he might be, call dispatch at (208) 522-1200.