Body pulled from water four days after man and passenger crashed into canal - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 3:09 a.m., on Sunday on 13 West 300 North in Jerome County.

A 21-year-old male and his 27-year-old male passenger, both of Ketchum, traveling eastbound on 300 North near North Road, in a 2011 Hyundai Elantra. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, drove up the embankment, and into the canal. Both occupants self-extricated, however, the driver drowned.

Divers with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office dive team searched for several hours and recovered the Hyundai but were unable to locate the driver. The driver was located and recovered on Wednesday by Gooding County Swift Water Rescue Team.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.