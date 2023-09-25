Chubbuck man gets probation, community service after pleading guilty to drug crimes - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a controlled substance has been sentenced to probation through problem-solving courts.

Derrick Jordan Kutch, 33, entered the guilty pleas after reaching an agreement with the Bannock County prosecutor’s Office, court records show. In exchange, an additional felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor charges for possession of paraphernalia and three persistent violator enhancements were dismissed.

At a hearing Monday, District Judge Robert Naftz sentenced Kutch to five years of felony probation and 100 hours of community service. His sentence was diverted to felony drug treatment court, where he will be required to complete set treatment programs or he could be forced to serve a prison sentence of two to seven years, which Naftz suspended in favor of treatment court.

Kutch was arrested in July 2022 after Pocatello police officers found him in possession of unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, heroine and drug paraphernalia. Several months prior — in November 2021 — he was arrested while in possession of LSD and ecstasy.

Between the two drug arrests, he was charged with two counts of burglary for stealing items from the home of a family member. This after he was evicted and served a move-out order from the same home.

After reaching a plea deal with the prosecutor’s office, Kutch pleaded guilty to two amended charges of misdemeanor petit theft for the burglary arrest. A persistent violator enhancement was dismissed in that case as well, and he was sentenced to 277 days time served in county jail and $315 in fees and fines.

For each of the drug charges, he was ordered to serve felony probation and community service — with those sentences to be served concurrently. He has also been ordered to pay $2,679 in fees and fines.