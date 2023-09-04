Country singer, Broadway group and Disney actress to perform at BYU-Idaho this fall - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the Fall 2023 Season performance lineup. This lineup features a country music award winner, a group of Broadway’s most iconic performers, and a Christmas spectacular headlined by a voice heard in theaters worldwide.

Performing on Saturday, Oct.7, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center is country music star Brett Young, along with openers Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.

The Four Phantoms will make their campus debut on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The final Center Stage event of the semester will be A BYU-Idaho Christmas with Adassa, voice of Dolores in Disney’s ‘Encanto.’ The performance will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Tickets for all three events are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Here is additional information about each event:

Brett Young

Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Center

Students: $20-30

General Public: $30-40

Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style, with an undeniable string of seven No. 1s. Young previously debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his Gold-certified Ticket To LA, while his Platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 5.5 billion global streams. Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT, and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as “one of Country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone). Popular Indie-Pop artist Jake Scott and rising country star Griffen Palmer will also be opening for Brett Young.

The Four Phantoms

Friday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Center

Students: $10-$15

General Public: $15-$20

The Four Phantoms brings together four top Broadway stars, each of whom have played the Phantom in the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciaran Sheehann are also joined by Kaley Ann Vorhees, one of the youngest sopranos to sing the role of Christine on Broadway. Under the musical supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner, the show not only features music from Phantom, it also offers hits from other musicals such as Man of La Mancha, Chicago, Les Miserables, and many more. Finally, of special note and only at this performance, the thunderous organ solos from Phantom will feature the remarkable talents of BYU-Idaho Music Department Chair Daniel Kerr.

A BYU-Idaho Christmas with Special Guest Adassa

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Center

Students: $10-$15

General Public: $15-$20

Now a firmly established holiday tradition, the annual A BYU-Idaho Christmas concert features over 300 music, dance, and theater university student performers, as well as a noted headlining group or artist, offering a multi-sensory holiday spectacular. This year, the noted Disney film star Adassa will be on stage at the BYU-Idaho Center. Adassa gained a huge following after her performance as the voice of Dolores in Disney’s blockbuster hit film Encanto and is featured on Billboard’s chart-topping song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” As a bilingual Afro-Latino voice actress, singer, and songwriter with a dynamic four-octave vocal range, Adassa’s work includes animation, arena performances, commercials representing such brands as Toyota and Procter & Gamble, and, most recently, solo performances with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra as part of their recent tour to Mexico City.

More information can be found about each performance here.