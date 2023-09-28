Dog-grooming business delights local pet parents - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Spaws Grooming has been sparking a wave of enthusiasm with local pet-lovers after it quietly opened in Rexburg at the end of August.

Jon Faldmo and Thomas Mecham started Spaws Grooming with a passion for pets and a goal of providing convenient, cost-effective options for washing, drying and clipping their furry friends.

When you step into the shop, professional groomers are on hand to provide top-notch services, including haircuts and baths. The twist is that Spaws also offers a self-service option for those who prefer a more DIY approach.

“Self-serve grooming is perfect for those who want to be hands-on with their pet’s care,” Faldmo said. “Traditional grooming provides a professional touch for those with busy schedules or specific needs.”

Dog parents have been enthusiastic about the combination, and word-of-mouth referrals have helped Spaws quickly grow. In fact, Faldmo said they recently hired another groomer to help keep up with demand.

Faldmo said the shop’s services are vital for pets.

“Grooming plays a vital role in maintaining a pet’s overall health and well-being,” Faldmo said. “(It) is essential to prevent issues like matting, skin infections and other health issues. Well-groomed dogs are happier, healthier and more comfortable, which can improve their quality of life.”

Spaws hasn’t had an official grand opening yet and may not have one at all.

“We had plans to have a grand opening,” Faldmo said. “But since opening, we have been so busy we have put that on the back burner for now.”

Spaws Grooming is at 24 Carlson in Rexburg. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about the services offered, visit its website.