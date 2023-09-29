Doom Haunted Attraction scaring up money for D.A.R.E starting Friday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Doom Haunted Attraction will be sending chills up the spines of local residents starting Friday. All the proceeds toward the Idaho Falls-Bonneville County D.A.R.E. program, which services Bonneville School District 93, Swan Valley School District 92 and White Pine and Taylor Crossing Charter Schools.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, serves on the board for the D.A.R.E program. He told EastIdahoNews.com that Doom is the primary fundraising source for the program.

“It pays for everything our D.A.R.E deputies need to teach all the students,” he said. “All the workbooks and supplies and incentives, graduation t-shirts and stuff like that.”

Doom was recently voted Idaho’s best haunted attraction on Haunts.com and IdahoHauntedHouses.com, according to a news release from Doom Haunted Attractions.

High-quality scaring takes a lot of effort, though. The 32,000-square-foot haunted house has a staff of over 80 volunteers in elaborate costumes and state-of-the-art props and effects, including animatronics.

Doom has a staff of over 80 volunteers. | Courtesy Doom Haunted Attraction

“It’s a lot of work,” Lovell said. “We couldn’t do it without a lot of the volunteers — the kids who come in and are actors, and the dancers who come in and put on a show. We really couldn’t do it without all their help and dedication.”

Visitors can enjoy haunted carnival-style games and photo ops while they wait. The 1st Street Food Court, which operates year-round, will be open during Doom’s operating hours, as well.

“There’s food and snacks and drinks,” Lovell said. “(People) should check it out. … “It’s better than it’s ever been.”

Doom Haunted Attraction is located at 680 1st Street, Idaho Falls. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. Admission is $15 on Thursday and Friday evenings and $20 on Saturdays (except Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, when tickets are $15). A fast pass, which lets you skip lines, is an extra $5.

If you want to avoid long lines and wait time, timed tickets can be purchased in advance on the website. To see a preview of the frights in store at the attraction, watch the video in the player above.