Elk mating season is underway, and officials are warning you to stay away - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park officials are warning visitors to stay away from bull elk during the fall mating season called the rut.

The rut has already begun, and bull elk are especially unpredictable during this time of year. Elk can run quickly and they may change direction without warning, making it all the more important to give them space.

“You are responsible for your own safety,” officials said in a news release on Wednesday. “Stay at least 25 yards (two bus lengths) from elk. If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.”

When taking pictures, lenses with focal lengths of 300 mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach.

“Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture,” officials say.

People have been severely injured by elk, they noted.

If an elk charges you, here’s what park officials recommend:

Quickly find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier.

Run away if nearby shelter is not available.

